ASC Soldier speaks at Veterans Day ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sustainment Command veteran Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, supply systems technician, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, spoke as the guest speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 7 at Wilson Middle School in Moline, Illinois. Tautua spoke on what it means to be a veteran and why we recognize them for their service. He also spoke on the importance of the all-volunteer military.