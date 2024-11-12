U.S. Army Sustainment Command veteran Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, supply systems technician, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, spoke as the guest speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 7 at Wilson Middle School in Moline, Illinois. Tautua spoke on what it means to be a veteran and why we recognize them for their service. He also spoke on the importance of the all-volunteer military.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943591
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-GN656-3071
|Filename:
|DOD_110681613
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC Soldier speaks at Veterans Day ceremony, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.