    ASC Soldier speaks at Veterans Day ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command veteran Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, supply systems technician, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, spoke as the guest speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 7 at Wilson Middle School in Moline, Illinois. Tautua spoke on what it means to be a veteran and why we recognize them for their service. He also spoke on the importance of the all-volunteer military.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:03
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Veterans Day

