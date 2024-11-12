Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Ready: A glance into avionics

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reginald Smith, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron avionics specialist, speaks about the importance of avionics on a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024. Avionics support the bomber’s precise weapon targeting and delivery capabilities, allowing the B-1B to carry out both conventional and strategic missions with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    8th Air Force
    9 BGS

