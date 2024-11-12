Mission Ready: A glance into avionics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reginald Smith, 9th Bomber Generation Squadron avionics specialist, speaks about the importance of avionics on a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024. Avionics support the bomber’s precise weapon targeting and delivery capabilities, allowing the B-1B to carry out both conventional and strategic missions with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)