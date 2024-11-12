1SFAB Panama - GO ARMY Black Knights /DEC 14

A U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade gives a Go Army Beat Navy shout out while deployed to Panama, Nov. 13. U.S. Army Advisors operate in Panama to build interoperability with foreign security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 10:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|943552
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-JZ147-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110680769
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PA
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
