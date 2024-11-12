Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SFAB Colombia - GO ARMY Black Knights /DEC 14

    COLOMBIA

    11.13.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade gives a Go Army Beat Navy shout out while deployed to Colombia, Nov. 13. U.S. Army Advisors operate in Colombia to build interoperability with foreign security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 10:37
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: CO
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SFAB Colombia - GO ARMY Black Knights /DEC 14, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Holiday Season
    GoArmyAcademy
    ARMYNAVY2024
    ArmyNavyGame24

