Sibling Rivalries: SETAF-AF Go Army! Beat Navy 2024 Spirit Video [Social Media 9:16]

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa presents its “Go Army! Beat Navy” 2024 spirit video, with the theme “rivalries that make us stronger.” For 128 years, the Army and Navy have shared a rivalry akin to that of siblings: a constant push to outdo one another, resulting in a competition that fuels innovation. This story follows a brother and sister—an Army older sister and a Navy younger brother. Like many American families with members in different service branches, these siblings may be rivals, but they remain part of the same family and care deeply for each other.



Written by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla

Video by U.S. Army Maj. Brian Andries

Music by U.S. Army Maj. Brian Andries



Older sister played by U.S Army 1st Lt. Lauren Miller

Younger brother played by U.S. Army Spc. Dejon Beal