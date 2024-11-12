Keen Sword 2024 Capstone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo security, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel conducted the capstone event of exercise Keen Sword 2024 starting at Fleet Landing and moving to Yokose, OCt. 31 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)