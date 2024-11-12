Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 2024 Capstone

    JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo security, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel conducted the capstone event of exercise Keen Sword 2024 starting at Fleet Landing and moving to Yokose, OCt. 31 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 23:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943515
    VIRIN: 241113-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110680008
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Interoperability
    Exercise

