Civic leaders of Nyutabaru, Japan, tour F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the iron-clad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943509
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-GV479-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110679789
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|JASDF NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KS 25 | Civic leaders of Nyutabaru, Japan tour U.S. Marine Corps F-35B, by Cpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
