    KS 25 | Civic leaders of Nyutabaru, Japan tour U.S. Marine Corps F-35B

    JASDF NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Civic leaders of Nyutabaru, Japan, tour F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the iron-clad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943509
    VIRIN: 241029-M-GV479-3001
    Filename: DOD_110679789
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: JASDF NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    1st MAW; MAG12; Keen Sword; expeditionary; air power; Free and Open Pacific

