    SFAB Fires Advisor: SFC Jose Castillo

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    #DYK what a 13 Bravo does in an #SFAB as a Fires Advisor? #WatchThis
    #volunteer to #JoinOurTeam at www.army.mil/sfab

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:02
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Advisor
    Fires
    13B
    SFAB

