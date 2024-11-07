Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force's Safe, Effective Deterrent (NON-NARRATED)

An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Nov. 5, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (Courtesy footage by 2d Space Launch Squadron Optics team) (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943498
|VIRIN:
|241112-X-XI961-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110679211
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
