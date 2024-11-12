Harriet Tubman Commission Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland National Guard honored Harriet Tubman’s military contributions to the United States and Maryland by posthumously commissioning her as a Brigadier General during a ceremony at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park & Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on November 11, 2024. From 1862 to 1865, Tubman served as the first U.S. female military scout and spy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)