Harriet Tubman Commission Ceremony

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland National Guard honored Harriet Tubman’s military contributions to the United States and Maryland by posthumously commissioning her as a Brigadier General during a ceremony at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park & Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on November 11, 2024. From 1862 to 1865, Tubman served as the first U.S. female military scout and spy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
11.11.2024
11.13.2024
|Package
|943491
|241111-Z-OV020-1002
|DOD_110679121
|00:01:09
CHURCH CREEK, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
