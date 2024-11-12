Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harriet Tubman Commission Ceremony

    CHURCH CREEK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland National Guard honored Harriet Tubman’s military contributions to the United States and Maryland by posthumously commissioning her as a Brigadier General during a ceremony at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park & Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on November 11, 2024. From 1862 to 1865, Tubman served as the first U.S. female military scout and spy. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

