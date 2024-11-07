Airmen from the 139th Honor Guard walk in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2024, in Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943490
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-UP142-1982
|Filename:
|DOD_110679120
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen carry colors during Leavenworth Veterans Day Parade, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.