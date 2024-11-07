Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen carry colors during Leavenworth Veterans Day Parade

    LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Honor Guard walk in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2024, in Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943490
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-UP142-1982
    Filename: DOD_110679120
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen carry colors during Leavenworth Veterans Day Parade, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans day

