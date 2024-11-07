Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central New York Veterans Parade 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division rock and marching band perform during the Central New York Veterans Parade at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. The parade is held the week before Veterans Day to honor those who served and thank them for their service. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943486
    VIRIN: 241109-A-AO831-2489
    Filename: DOD_110679069
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Veterans Day
    Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division Band

