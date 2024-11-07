Central New York Veterans Parade 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Mountain Division rock and marching band perform during the Central New York Veterans Parade at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. The parade is held the week before Veterans Day to honor those who served and thank them for their service. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)