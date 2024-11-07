Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Native American Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    November is Native Heritage Month, and in Alaska it is celebrated as Alaska Native Heritage Month. Amanda Andraschko, Native Affairs Liaison to the commander of Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Alaskan Command, speaks to the contributions & sacrifices of Alaska Native in the service of our nation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943471
    VIRIN: 241107-F-FH810-1001
    Filename: DOD_110678831
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Native American Heritage Month, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Native American History Month
    WWII
    JBER
    ALCOM
    American Indian/Alaskan Native

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download