National Native American Heritage Month

November is Native Heritage Month, and in Alaska it is celebrated as Alaska Native Heritage Month. Amanda Andraschko, Native Affairs Liaison to the commander of Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Alaskan Command, speaks to the contributions & sacrifices of Alaska Native in the service of our nation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)