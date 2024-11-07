171st Hosts All-Star Leadership Day (Camera 3)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Hosts All-Star Leadership Day

    HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    B-Roll of approximately 500 high school student leaders from 33 different schools and two local Reserve Officer Training Corps detachments attended an Air Force All-Star Leadership Day event at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. Students had the opportunity to tour a KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster and a F-16D Fighting Falcon aircraft as well as participate in teamwork exercises, leadership challenges, and interactive career exploration sessions.(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024
    Location: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US

