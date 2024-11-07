171st Hosts All-Star Leadership Day (Camera 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of approximately 500 high school student leaders from 33 different schools and two local Reserve Officer Training Corps detachments attended an Air Force All-Star Leadership Day event at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. Students had the opportunity to tour a KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster and a F-16D Fighting Falcon aircraft as well as participate in teamwork exercises, leadership challenges, and interactive career exploration sessions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell/Released)