B-Roll of approximately 500 high school student leaders from 33 different schools and two local Reserve Officer Training Corps detachments attended an Air Force All-Star Leadership Day event at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. Students had the opportunity to tour a KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster and a F-16D Fighting Falcon aircraft as well as participate in teamwork exercises, leadership challenges, and interactive career exploration sessions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943456
|VIRIN:
|241106-Z-VP778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678517
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 171st Hosts All-Star Leadership Day (Camera 2), by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.