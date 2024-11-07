Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD bonds securing the base b-roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing share their experience becoming certified as handlers. The Air Force certifies MWDs and their handlers through a process that includes training, validation and annual certification to ensure the safety and security of the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943450
    VIRIN: 241109-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110678419
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD bonds securing the base b-roll, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    MacDill AFB
    military working dog handler
    military working dog
    K9

