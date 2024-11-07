video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



88th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Kerry retires from the Air Force after seven years of service, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024. The retirement was followed by Kerry's adoption by Logan Chalk on behalf of her brother and former K-9 handler Brian Chalk. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith)