88th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Kerry retires from the Air Force after seven years of service, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024. The retirement was followed by Kerry's adoption by Logan Chalk on behalf of her brother and former K-9 handler Brian Chalk. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943442
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-VE661-7531
|Filename:
|DOD_110678344
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Military Working Dog Kerry Retires, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.