    Military Working Dog Kerry Retires

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    88th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Kerry retires from the Air Force after seven years of service, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024. The retirement was followed by Kerry's adoption by Logan Chalk on behalf of her brother and former K-9 handler Brian Chalk. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943442
    VIRIN: 241104-F-VE661-7531
    Filename: DOD_110678344
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: OHIO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

