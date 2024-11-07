U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Communications Squadron Airmen conduct operations with their Mobile Digital Infrastructure vehicle at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The MDI enables command and control capabilities, allowing Airmen to have real time battlespace information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 02:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943388
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-EV810-9029
|Filename:
|DOD_110677741
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CBCS employs Mobile Digital Infrastructure vehicle, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.