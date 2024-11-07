Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st CBCS employs Mobile Digital Infrastructure vehicle

    HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Communications Squadron Airmen conduct operations with their Mobile Digital Infrastructure vehicle at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024. The MDI enables command and control capabilities, allowing Airmen to have real time battlespace information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 02:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943388
    VIRIN: 241028-F-EV810-9029
    Filename: DOD_110677741
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CBCS employs Mobile Digital Infrastructure vehicle, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communication
    AFRICOM
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    EUCOM
    C2
    1st Combat Communications Squadron

