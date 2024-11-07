Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Halloween 2024

    JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    A brief social media video highlighting Halloween trick-or-treating and other festivities onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 19:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943371
    VIRIN: 241031-D-ZZ786-1843
    Filename: DOD_110677358
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Halloween 2024, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    halloween
    cfay
    yokosuka

