Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division participate alongside Polish Army soldiers during a Polish Independence Day celebration in Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Poland gained its independence as a sovereign state on November 11, 1918, and it commemorates its anniversary on the same day as Veteran's Day in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943359
|VIRIN:
|241111-A-CK796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110677062
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration, by PFC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
