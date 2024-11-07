1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division participate alongside Polish Army soldiers during a Polish Independence Day celebration in Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Poland gained its independence as a sovereign state on November 11, 1918, and it commemorates its anniversary on the same day as Veteran's Day in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)