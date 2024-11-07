Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division participate alongside Polish Army soldiers during a Polish Independence Day celebration in Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Poland gained its independence as a sovereign state on November 11, 1918, and it commemorates its anniversary on the same day as Veteran's Day in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943359
    VIRIN: 241111-A-CK796-1001
    Filename: DOD_110677062
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration, by PFC Hector Blanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download