    Biden, Austin Honor Veterans

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III honor the service of the men and women of the U.S. military at a Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2024.

    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Biden, Austin Honor Veterans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

