Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin delivers a video message thanking Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice during National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 07:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943352
|VIRIN:
|241108-D-TT977-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110676836
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.