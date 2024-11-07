Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Veterans Day

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    11.02.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. James Mason, Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller and Sgt. Grace Wajler

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Today, U.S. Soldiers of Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission recognize Veterans Day and remember and honor all who have served or are actively serving. Thank you, veterans!

    KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 06:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943350
    VIRIN: 241102-A-WJ211-5924
    Filename: DOD_110676816
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, KFOR RC-E Veterans Day, by 1LT James Mason, SSG Mickey Miller and SGT Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

