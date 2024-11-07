KFOR RC-E Veterans Day

Today, U.S. Soldiers of Regional Command East of the NATO-led KFOR mission recognize Veterans Day and remember and honor all who have served or are actively serving. Thank you, veterans!
KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination.
