Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 23:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943346
|VIRIN:
|241109-A-UG798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110676783
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 25: Feature Video, by SPC Andrew Clark and SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
