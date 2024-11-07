Dynamic Front 25: German Command Post

German soldiers pull security outside of their country's command post during the CPX portion of Dynamic Front 25 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 10, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
