21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setubal

The MV ARC Endurance made history when it pulled into the port of Setubal on November 5, 2024, carrying over 750 pieces of equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. Soldiers and civilians from the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the 598th Transportation Brigade (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command), the U.S. Mission to Portugal, and the Portuguese military and port authority, ensured the mission was successful.



The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve.