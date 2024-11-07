Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25: Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply Point (R3P) Operations Hype Reel

    ROVAJäRVI, FINLAND

    11.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a rearm, refuel, and resupply point (R3P) during Dynamic Front 25 in Rovajärvi, Finland, Nov. 9, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multinational service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943326
    VIRIN: 241110-A-VH966-4829
    Filename: DOD_110676279
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ROVAJäRVI, FI

    NATO
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

