Commissioning of USS John Baseline

The Navy commissioned Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone in New York City, New York, on November 9, 2024. The ship honors United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, who received the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).