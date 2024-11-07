129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 129th Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard hover over a fishing vessel to medically evacuate an ill fisherman during a rescue operation, approximately 400 miles off the coast of San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. The patient is on a chartered fishing trip when he began experiencing stroke like symptoms. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)