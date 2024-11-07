U.S. Navy Band Northeast and U.S. Marine Corps Band Quantico perform during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone's (DDG 122) commissioning ceremony in New York City, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943314
|VIRIN:
|241109-M-VM063-3772
|Filename:
|DOD_110676020
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy and Marine Corps Band Perform for the Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone, by Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
