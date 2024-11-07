Navy and Marine Corps Band Perform for the Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943314" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Band Northeast and U.S. Marine Corps Band Quantico perform during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone's (DDG 122) commissioning ceremony in New York City, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Salgado)