    Navy and Marine Corps Band Perform for the Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Band Northeast and U.S. Marine Corps Band Quantico perform during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone's (DDG 122) commissioning ceremony in New York City, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Salgado)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943314
    VIRIN: 241109-M-VM063-3772
    Filename: DOD_110676020
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Destroyer
    BlueGreenTeam
    U.S. Navy
    DDG 122
    USS John Basilone Commissioning
    USS Basilone (DDG 122)

