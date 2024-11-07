Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Formation Flight over Vance Air Force Base

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base fly in formation with two T-38C Talons from the 25th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base over the skies of Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2024. During this sortie, the F-35 pilots demonstrated the flight capabilities of the F-35 to instructor pilots assigned to Vance Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943290
    VIRIN: 241031-F-UE447-3001
    Filename: DOD_110675760
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    TAGS

    388th Fighter Squadron
    25th flying training squadron
    T-38C Talon
    F-35 Lighning II

