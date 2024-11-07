Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base fly in formation with two T-38C Talons from the 25th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base over the skies of Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2024. During this sortie, the F-35 pilots demonstrated the flight capabilities of the F-35 to instructor pilots assigned to Vance Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943290
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-UE447-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675760
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-35 Formation Flight over Vance Air Force Base, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.