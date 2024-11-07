F-35 Formation Flight over Vance Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base fly in formation with two T-38C Talons from the 25th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base over the skies of Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2024. During this sortie, the F-35 pilots demonstrated the flight capabilities of the F-35 to instructor pilots assigned to Vance Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)