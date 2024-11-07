Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, delivers remarks during a press conference on November 8, 2024. Clark outlines his vision and priorities for the command, emphasizing the importance of strengthening partnerships and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943286
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-PE084-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110675712
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US. Army Pacific Commanding General Ronald P. Clark, Delivers Remarks During Press Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.