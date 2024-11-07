Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US. Army Pacific Commanding General Ronald P. Clark, Delivers Remarks During Press Conference

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, delivers remarks during a press conference on November 8, 2024. Clark outlines his vision and priorities for the command, emphasizing the importance of strengthening partnerships and readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943286
    VIRIN: 241108-A-PE084-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110675712
    Length: 00:12:54
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Partners & Allies
    Indo Pacific Command
    Change of Command

