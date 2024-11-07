U.S. Army Chief of Staff Randy A. George, Delivers Key Remarks at the Change of Command Ceremony

Gen. Randy A. George, the U.S. Army chief of staff, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony November 8, 2024. The Change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and operational readiness within the military command structure.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943283
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-PE084-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110675700
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
