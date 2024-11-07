C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode Six - A Conversation About S.T.E.A.M.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce at America's Shipyard.



In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with Erica Miranda, the chair of our STEAM ERG and Outreach Lead for NNSY, as well as Arvin Persaud, Mechanical Engineering Technician at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, commonly known as MARMC, to discuss the shipyard’s efforts and partnerships in community outreach as well as how we help educate others in the realm of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – also known as STEAM.



Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Dan Rusnak, Ryan Hill, Greg Boyd, and Dave Pastoriza, Videographers, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)



C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)