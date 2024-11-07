C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode Six - A Conversation About S.T.E.A.M.

Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce at America's Shipyard.
In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with Erica Miranda, the chair of our STEAM ERG and Outreach Lead for NNSY, as well as Arvin Persaud, Mechanical Engineering Technician at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, commonly known as MARMC, to discuss the shipyard’s efforts and partnerships in community outreach as well as how we help educate others in the realm of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – also known as STEAM.
#NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam
Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Dan Rusnak, Ryan Hill, Greg Boyd, and Dave Pastoriza, Videographers, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)
C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 17:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|943266
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-OE098-7869
|Filename:
|DOD_110675432
|Length:
|00:14:35
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.