    C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode Six - A Conversation About S.T.E.A.M.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce at America's Shipyard.

    In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with Erica Miranda, the chair of our STEAM ERG and Outreach Lead for NNSY, as well as Arvin Persaud, Mechanical Engineering Technician at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, commonly known as MARMC, to discuss the shipyard’s efforts and partnerships in community outreach as well as how we help educate others in the realm of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – also known as STEAM.

    #NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Dan Rusnak, Ryan Hill, Greg Boyd, and Dave Pastoriza, Videographers, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)

    C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)

    TAGS

    STEAM
    STEM
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    C.O.R.E. Moments

