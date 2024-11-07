Hurricane Hunters fly Rafael Nov. 8, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 11.08.2024 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

While flying through Hurricane Rafael Nov. 8, 2024, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron experienced intense lighting within the storm. Better known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, the unit flies into severe weather to collect weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd WRS is a unit in the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)