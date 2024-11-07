Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Hunters fly Rafael Nov. 8, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    While flying through Hurricane Rafael Nov. 8, 2024, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron experienced intense lighting within the storm. Better known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, the unit flies into severe weather to collect weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd WRS is a unit in the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943247
    VIRIN: 081124-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110675239
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Rafael Nov. 8, 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    Hurricane Rafael

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download