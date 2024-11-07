While flying through Hurricane Rafael Nov. 8, 2024, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron experienced intense lighting within the storm. Better known as the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, the unit flies into severe weather to collect weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd WRS is a unit in the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943247
|VIRIN:
|081124-F-IL418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675239
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Rafael Nov. 8, 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.