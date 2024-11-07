Deputy Defense Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks celebrates Native American Heritage Month and Indigenous contributions to national security in a brief address.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943234
|VIRIN:
|241108-D-AR128-7070
|Filename:
|DOD_110675152
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
