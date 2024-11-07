Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC AcqDemo Expansion Townhall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command held a series of AcqDemo Town Hall briefings to educate the workforce on the upcoming Acquisition Demonstration Project expansion set to occur in June 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 14:09
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

