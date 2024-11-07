Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Sizzle 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency is now 11 years old. With over 700 medical, dental and veterinary hospitals & clinics, and a global workforce of almost 130,000 civilians and military personnel, DHA serves over 9.5 million service members, retirees and their families. Anytime, anywhere, always.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943224
    VIRIN: 241108-O-AY809-8263
    Filename: DOD_110674943
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Sizzle 2024, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    defense health agency
    DHA

