U.S. Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as part of the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Rappel Master course at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. As both a TRADOC and NATO Quality Assurance-accredited institution, CATC offers nearly 60 courses, ranging from classroom instruction on transporting hazardous materials on European public roads to combat life-saving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
