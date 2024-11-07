Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Rappel Master Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as part of the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Rappel Master course at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. As both a TRADOC and NATO Quality Assurance-accredited institution, CATC offers nearly 60 courses, ranging from classroom instruction on transporting hazardous materials on European public roads to combat life-saving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Rappel
    EUCOM
    CATC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether

