    Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    11.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    More than 300 U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical experts participated in Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s Annual Health and Readiness Symposium in Garmisch, Germany, from Nov. 5th to 8th, 2024. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command, Europe, commander and Defense Health Network Europe director, spoke about the purpose of the event. The symposium provided opportunities to all healthcare professionals to make an impact in advancing readiness, healthcare delivery, force health protection, and operational medicine for DoD beneficiaries and forces operating in the European Theater through evidence-based presentations. As part of the annual event, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducted continuing education activities supporting medical readiness and healthcare delivery. Topics of emphasis include updated clinical practice guidelines, operational medicine, health readiness, and health care delivery for licensed healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 07:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 943191
    VIRIN: 241105-F-HJ874-1041
    Filename: DOD_110674355
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    readiness
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    MRCE

