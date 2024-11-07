Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 300 U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical experts participated in Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s Annual Health and Readiness Symposium in Garmisch, Germany, from Nov. 5th to 8th, 2024. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command, Europe, commander and Defense Health Network Europe director, spoke about the purpose of the event. The symposium provided opportunities to all healthcare professionals to make an impact in advancing readiness, healthcare delivery, force health protection, and operational medicine for DoD beneficiaries and forces operating in the European Theater through evidence-based presentations. As part of the annual event, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducted continuing education activities supporting medical readiness and healthcare delivery. Topics of emphasis include updated clinical practice guidelines, operational medicine, health readiness, and health care delivery for licensed healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)