Medical Readiness Command, Europe builds readiness, partnerships through symposium

More than 300 U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical experts participated in Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s Annual Health and Readiness Symposium in Garmisch, Germany, from Nov. 5th to 8th, 2024. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command, Europe, commander and Defense Health Network Europe director, spoke about the purpose of the event. The symposium provided opportunities to all healthcare professionals to make an impact in advancing readiness, healthcare delivery, force health protection, and operational medicine for DoD beneficiaries and forces operating in the European Theater through evidence-based presentations. As part of the annual event, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducted continuing education activities supporting medical readiness and healthcare delivery. Topics of emphasis include updated clinical practice guidelines, operational medicine, health readiness, and health care delivery for licensed healthcare professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|943191
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-HJ874-1041
|Filename:
|DOD_110674355
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
