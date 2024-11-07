Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Feature: Andrew Munsterman (vertical)

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. civilian Andrew Munsterman, 10th AAMDC Ready and Resilient Program Analyst, shares his story as a U.S. Army veteran Nov. 6 in Sembach, Germany. Defense of this great Nation and our freedoms is a calling that requires perseverance and sacrifice like no other, and it is only fitting we take this day to honor our men and women in uniform, both past and present (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943190
    VIRIN: 241108-A-JK865-2609
    Filename: DOD_110674316
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Veterans Day
    EUCOM
    VeteransDay
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

