U.S. Marines with the Camp Butler Post Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler and U.S. Airmen with 718th Force Support Squadron, 18th wing, Kadena Air Base, construct tents for an annual field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2024. MCIPAC Postal holds this training regularly to better prepare Marines to collect and distribute mail in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 00:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943178
|VIRIN:
|241107-M-VR996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110673974
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC Postal Field Exercise | B-Roll, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.