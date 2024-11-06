Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Postal Field Exercise | B-Roll

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the Camp Butler Post Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler and U.S. Airmen with 718th Force Support Squadron, 18th wing, Kadena Air Base, construct tents for an annual field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2024. MCIPAC Postal holds this training regularly to better prepare Marines to collect and distribute mail in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943178
    VIRIN: 241107-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110673974
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC Postal Field Exercise | B-Roll, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Customs
    Delivering
    Packages
    Postal
    Exercise
    MCIPAC

