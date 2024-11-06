MCIPAC Postal Field Exercise | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Camp Butler Post Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler and U.S. Airmen with 718th Force Support Squadron, 18th wing, Kadena Air Base, construct tents for an annual field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2024. MCIPAC Postal holds this training regularly to better prepare Marines to collect and distribute mail in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)