241102-N-AB116-8121 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 2, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and Sailors shout out NFL Monday Night Football in the hangar bay of USS Abraham Lincoln. (Official U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 23:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|943176
|VIRIN:
|241102-N-AB116-8121
|Filename:
|DOD_110673960
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miami Dolphins - Veterans Day ESPN - USS Abraham Lincoln, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)