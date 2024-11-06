Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miami Dolphins - Veterans Day ESPN - USS Abraham Lincoln

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241102-N-AB116-8121 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 2, 2024) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and Sailors shout out NFL Monday Night Football in the hangar bay of USS Abraham Lincoln. (Official U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 23:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943176
    VIRIN: 241102-N-AB116-8121
    Filename: DOD_110673960
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miami Dolphins - Veterans Day ESPN - USS Abraham Lincoln, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    ESPN
    Veterans Day
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    NFLDolphins

