Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy talks about what Veteran's Day means to him as a Vietnam Veteran with over 30 years combined service to country. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 22:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943174
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-PM691-8405
|Filename:
|DOD_110673943
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam War Veteran shares his testimony and what Veteran’s Day means to him, by SSG Katelyn Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.