    Vietnam War Veteran shares his testimony and what Veteran’s Day means to him

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy talks about what Veteran's Day means to him as a Vietnam Veteran with over 30 years combined service to country. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 22:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943174
    VIRIN: 241022-A-PM691-8405
    Filename: DOD_110673943
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    VeteransDay
    StrikeHard
    TropicLightning
    25thInfantryDivision

