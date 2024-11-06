MARFORPAC Motivational Birthday Run 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, participate in a battalion motivational run on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2024. The run was conducted in celebration of the 249th Marine Corps Birthday, promoting unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)