    Pacific Islander Lunch

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 25th infantry Division Sustainment Bistro prepares a special mean in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Month on May 24, 2024 on Schofield Barracks, HI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943135
    VIRIN: 240524-A-WL612-1449
    Filename: DOD_110673575
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Islander Lunch, by SGT Nicole Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Islander

