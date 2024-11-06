Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Space Defense Squadron Operations Floor B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Space Forces Space

    Space operators at 18th Space Defense Squadron monitor space events on the 18 SDS operations floor on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. 18 SDS is a unit under Mission Delta 2, the United States Space Force's space domain awareness delta. MD2 tracks and monitors artificial objects from low Earth orbit to geosynchronous orbit.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943134
    VIRIN: 241004-X-OF297-2001
    Filename: DOD_110673570
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

