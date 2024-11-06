Space operators at 18th Space Defense Squadron monitor space events on the 18 SDS operations floor on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. 18 SDS is a unit under Mission Delta 2, the United States Space Force's space domain awareness delta. MD2 tracks and monitors artificial objects from low Earth orbit to geosynchronous orbit.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943134
|VIRIN:
|241004-X-OF297-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110673570
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Space Defense Squadron Operations Floor B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
