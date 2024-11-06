Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton Safety Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christine M. Houser, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton commanding officer, speaks on the importance of safety for U.S. Marines, Sailors and their families at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 5, 2024. Safety for service members and their families is a top priority for Marine Corps Installations West leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)