    Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton Safety Message

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christine M. Houser, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton commanding officer, speaks on the importance of safety for U.S. Marines, Sailors and their families at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 5, 2024. Safety for service members and their families is a top priority for Marine Corps Installations West leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:44
    Category: PSA
    VIRIN: 241105-M-XH636-1001
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    safety
    USMC
    family
    Marines and Sailors
    MCAS Camp Pendleton

