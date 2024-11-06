Rainier War 25A Validates 62d AW MGFE Capabilities

The 62d Airlift Wing, 7th Airlift Squadron and Team McChord participated in Rainier War 25A and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 in Hawaii, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 19, 2024. These Joint and Combined exercises mark a significant step in the Air Force's re-optimization for the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
