Individuals from the greater Fort Knox community and surrounding areas competed in the first Lift the Vault Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Nov. 7, 2024. Eighteen individuals competed for top spots in the squat, bench-press and deadlift. Each lifter who broke a cumulative 1,000 lbs. was entered into the Fort Knox Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Thousand Pound Club.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943123
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-GF376-1001
|PIN:
|376
|Filename:
|DOD_110673270
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lift the Vault Competition, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
