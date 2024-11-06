video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Individuals from the greater Fort Knox community and surrounding areas competed in the first Lift the Vault Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Nov. 7, 2024. Eighteen individuals competed for top spots in the squat, bench-press and deadlift. Each lifter who broke a cumulative 1,000 lbs. was entered into the Fort Knox Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Thousand Pound Club.