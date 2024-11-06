Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lift the Vault Competition

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Individuals from the greater Fort Knox community and surrounding areas competed in the first Lift the Vault Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Nov. 7, 2024. Eighteen individuals competed for top spots in the squat, bench-press and deadlift. Each lifter who broke a cumulative 1,000 lbs. was entered into the Fort Knox Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Thousand Pound Club.

